Tag, organize, search and share your user research in one place
Better designs, products and features with less effort.
Better designs, products and features with less effort.
Go from user research analysis to key insights or "nuggets" faster than ever before
Add tags to every single note, document or Key Insight in Aurelius.
Find themes, patterns and Key Insights in a fraction of the time with specific tags down to every single observation you have from your customers.
Rapidly create Key Insights and link every single note, observation or document that backs up and supports what you learned.
Share the high points of what you learned with all the supporting individual data behind it so your team can design and build better products and features in a snap.
"Okay I love Key Insights. Damn this is better than Trello. It's lets me tackle the big picture on topics that cross categories. It also lets me "show my work" and back up my insights with evidence easily. Okay I really really like this."
Joel Lueders, Freelance UX Designer
Copy and paste your research notes, survey responses or social media feedback right into Aurelius to create individual data points.
Take your notes and feedback from anywhere and bring it into Aurelius to tag, organize, search and create Key Insights in a breeze.
Find any note within a project to get to the data and insights you're looking for, faster than ever before.
Find anything based on keyword and quickly make sense of your data to create Key Insights and get to making better design and product decisions at a screaming fast pace.
Everyone in your organization can see and apply your customer insights
Invite as many people from your team, department or company into Aurelius.
There’s no nickel and diming you here. No sharing usernames and passwords. Everyone should benefit from making customer focused decisions and we let you do that. Simple.
Create as many research studies, products or projects you want in Aurelius, no extra charge.
You don’t need to worry about how many different sets of research data you have, put it all in Aurelius to make brilliant products and features without limitations.
The shelf life of your user research just got a whole lot longer. Don’t waste time searching all over for your past research notes and insights
Upload any file, add tags, attach them to Key Insights.
Add any research artifact to Aurelius! (pictures, audio/video clips, word documents, spreadsheets, PDFs). Add tags directly to those documents to find and sort later as part of your research analysis. Then, attach those documents to a Key Insight to help illustrate what you learned.
Every single Key Insight you’ve ever made from user research and customer feedback is all aggregated right in one spot.
Never lose sight of the brilliant learnings from user research in some dusty report. Now you can view and share everything you’re learning from your customers in one spot, no extra work required.
See every single note, data point, document or Key Insight from EVERY project within Aurelius for each individual tag.
Seeing all tags in Aurelius helps you find themes across all your research efforts with the click of a button, meaning you can spend more time learning from your customer and building great products and services.
Get Free, Unlimited Access in BetaCreate My Account